SYDNEY May 25 Australian recruiter Skilled Group Ltd said it is entering takeover talks with Programmed Group Ltd, four months after it knocked back Programmed's approach to form a A$640 million ($500 million) combined firm.

Skilled in January rejected an offer made by its smaller rival, saying it was already focused on a restructure and the merger benefits promised by Programmed were mostly one-off administrative savings.

But Skilled's shares have since drifted below Programmed's A$1.38 indicative offer price since early March and last closed at A$1.23.

"Programmed has indicated that it is prepared to enhance the terms upon which the companies may be combined," Skilled said in a statement on Monday, adding that the companies "have agreed that there is merit in pursuing further discussions."

The change will re-ignite a wave of consolidation in the Australian recruiting industry. In January, Japan's Recruit Holdings Co Ltd said it was buying Australia's Chandler Macleod Group Ltd and another staffing firm for A$360 million.

In a statement, Programmed repeated that it sees "considerable merit" in joining the businesses.

Programmed shares closed up 7 cents at A$2.62 on Friday.

($1 = 1.2793 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)