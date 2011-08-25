* Stocks have bottomed, no other rate cuts seen ... or

* ... another reimbursement cut may hurt shares again

* Ensign could grow by buying up distressed assets

By Esha Dey and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay

BANGALORE, Aug 25 Shares of U.S. skilled nursing service providers look undervalued given the long-term demand and a retiring baby-boom generation, but some investors are steering clear, fearing further cuts in government reimbursement rates.

Late last month, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced cuts of more than 11 percent in these payments from late this year, saving $3.87 billion.

The government wants to reduce healthcare costs that are expected to nearly double to more than $1 trillion in 10 years.

Shares of Kindred Healthcare , Skilled Healthcare and Sun Healthcare slumped by a third or more.

Medicare reimbursement payments account for 30-50 percent of these companies' revenue. The rate cut jolted the industry, which had expected a small increase in payments.

The ripples were felt in Canada, too, where units of Extendicare Real Estate Investment Trust EXE_u.TO, which runs senior healthcare centers, have fallen about 27 percent.

THE ONLY WAY IS UP

"Now they have made the significant cuts, I don't think the outlook will get worse. This is sort of a bottom in my mind for the stocks," said Avondale Partners analyst Kevin Campbell.

"I'd be surprised if the CMS or Congress were to make additional cuts on skilled nursing providers, given the magnitude of these cuts," he added.

Shares of Ensign Group and Advocat , which offers both skilled nursing and assisted living services, have also seen their market value dive.

Noting Ensign's relatively low debt levels, Campbell said: "As other skilled nursing facilities go out of business, they will likely buy some of the more distressed assets, and will be able to grow their way through the cuts a bit easier."

James Bellessa, an analyst at D.A. Davidson & Co, added: "Both Skilled Healthcare and Ensign have sold down sharply and we believe their long-term value is above their current value. So we rate them both 'buy'."

MORE CUTS TO COME?

"If reimbursements are cut another 2 percent, it would be a cut of another 11 cents to Skilled Healthcare's annualised earnings, as much as 30 cents to Sun and 75 cents for Kindred. They are significant amounts," said Arthur Henderson, analyst at Jefferies & Co.

Under a trigger mechanism in the recent debt ceiling law, if a special congressional committee fails to come up with a plan to reduce the deficit, an automatic $1.2 trillion cut in federal spending will start in 2013. That won't touch Medicaid, but there would be across-the-board cuts to Medicare reimbursements.

Henderson, who has a 'neutral' rating on the sector, sees a 70 percent chance of an incremental rate cut, and says an additional cut has not been priced into the stocks.

"I think the shares would fall again," he said.

Jerry Doctrow at Stifel Nicolaus also expects additional trimming of Medicare costs, though he said the impact of the cuts would be felt more in 2012 results as the changes will only be made in October. (Reporting by Esha Dey and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)