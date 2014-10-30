BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust issues S$100 million fixed rate notes due
* Has issued S$100 million fixed rate notes due 13 March 2023 to institutional and/or sophisticated investor(s)
Oct 30 Skjern Bank A/S
* 9-months net interest income 123.3 million Danish crowns versus 118.2 million crowns
* 9-months loan losses 31.5 million crowns versus 46.4 million crowns
* 9-months net income 44.7 million crowns versus 17.5 million crowns
* Keeps 2014 core earnings guidance at 105 - 115 million crowns
* ESW Capital Llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in Marin Software Inc as on March 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nlatqJ)
By Ambar Warrick March 13 Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher on Monday, with the Philippines clocking its biggest single-day percentage gain in nearly a month as bargain hunters stepped in following Friday's last-minute selloff. Philippine shares closed 1.2 percent higher, helped by gains in industrials with conglomerate SM Investments Corp single-handedly pushing up the index. SM Investments shares ended up 7.8 percent after shedding 9.2 percent on Fri