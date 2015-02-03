BRIEF-Indus Holding hikes dividend to 1.35 eur/shr
* Says dividend for 2016 to rise to 1.35 euros per share versus 1.20 eur
Feb 3 Skjern Bank A/S :
* Sold on Feb. 3 shares in DLR Kredit for 75 million Danish crowns ($11.53 million)
* Now holds shares in DLR Kredit worth about 65 million crowns
* Sees 2015 core earnings between 115 million - 125 million crowns
* Sees operating loss for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5041 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, March 27 The Indian rupee hit a nearly 1-1/2 year high against the dollar on Monday, tracking gains in Asian currencies after U.S. President Donald Trump's failure to pass a healthcare reform bill raised concerns about the chances of a U.S. fiscal stimulus.