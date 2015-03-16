MLADA BOLESLAV, Czech Republic, March 16 (Reuters) - V olkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto is proposing to pay out about 500 million euros in dividends on 2014 profit to its parent firm, Chief Financial Officer Winfried Krause said on Monday.

Skoda, the Czech Republic's biggest manufacturing company, posted a 46 percent rise in net profit to 665 million euros for 2104.

"The sole shareholder is going to decide upon the dividend but the proposal is that a dividend of approximately 500 mln euros should be paid out." Krause told reporters.

Skoda paid over 200 million euros in dividends last year.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Lopatka)