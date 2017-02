PRAGUE Feb 10 Sales of cars at Skoda Auto, a unit of Germany's Volkswagen, rose by 10.2 percent in January from a year ago to 75,400 units, the Czech automaker said on Friday.

The rise, which Skoda said marked the best January result in the company's 117-year history, was driven by sales in West European markets, mainly Switzerland, Austria and Germany.

Skoda's production accounts for about 7 percent of overall Czech exports, and the firm, with its wide web of suppliers, is one of the main drivers for the economy. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova)