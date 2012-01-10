PRAGUE Jan 10 German carmaker Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto will boost production to 1 million cars by 2014 at the latest, from the 879,200 units sold last year.

"I do not think we can exceed the 1 million (limit) this year but we could reach it within three years," Skoda chief executive Winfried Vahland said in a copy of a speech emailed to Reuters on Tuesday.

Skoda, 100 percent owned by Volkswagen, was on track to meet its plan to assemble 1.5 million vehicles in 2018, he said.

Skoda's production acccounts for about 7 percent of overall Czech exports, and the firm, with its wide web of suppliers, is one of the main drivers for the highly open economy.

Skoda Auto Group recorded sales of 220 billion Czech crowns ($10.7 billion) in 2010. (Reporting by Robert Mueller; Writing by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Dan Lalor)