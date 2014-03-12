PRAGUE, March 12 Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda increased sales by 4.6 percent in February to 70,200 vehicles, boosted by strong European sales supported mainly by the latest Octavia model.

Sales in Europe grew by 16 percent, while the number of Octavias sold in western and central Europe jumped by a third, Skoda said on Wednesday.

Skoda has said it is on the "right track" to reach its target of selling 1 million cars globally for the first time in 2014. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by David Goodman)