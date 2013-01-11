PRAGUE Jan 11 Volkswagen's Czech carmaker Skoda Auto raised unit sales by 6.8 percent last year to a record 939,200 cars, the company said on Friday.

The growth in 2012 sales followed a 15 percent rise in 2011.

In December alone, shipments rose 6.1 percent year-on-year to 66,200 for Skoda, the largest Czech exporter and an important part of the heavily industrialised and trade-dependent economy.

