UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE Jan 11 Volkswagen's Czech carmaker Skoda Auto raised unit sales by 6.8 percent last year to a record 939,200 cars, the company said on Friday.
The growth in 2012 sales followed a 15 percent rise in 2011.
In December alone, shipments rose 6.1 percent year-on-year to 66,200 for Skoda, the largest Czech exporter and an important part of the heavily industrialised and trade-dependent economy.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources