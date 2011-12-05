SEOUL Dec 5 A bill to launch emissions
trading in South Korea in 2015 is stalled in parliament and will
likely not be passed this month as expected, an official said on
Monday, casting doubt on whether the programme will go ahead as
planned.
A row over a free-trade deal with the United States has
frozen parliamentary proceedings, trapping the emissions trading
bill and delaying progress on what could become the region's
third cap-and-trade scheme after New Zealand and Australia.
"We are still aiming and working hard for the emissions bill
to be approved by the end of this year," a source at the Prime
Minister's office told Reuters by phone.
If parliament fails to approve the bill before a general
election scheduled on April 11, 2012, the bill will be
abolished, said another source at the ministry of knowledge
economy.
Both sources declined to be identified because they are not
authorised to speak to media.
Scrapping the bill would be a blow to investors hoping for
rapid growth in emissions trading in Asia. South Korea's total
emissions are slightly larger than Australia's, and the South
Korean scheme would cover about 60 percent of the country's CO2
pollution.
Failure to pass the scheme would dent hopes of linking the
scheme with Australia and New Zealand's, too, with both
announcing on Monday they hoped to tie up their programmes by
2015.
Australia's parliament last month passed its scheme, which
will start from July 1 next year with an initial fixed-price
period till mid-2015 followed by trading of emissions permits.
China has announced 7 pilot carbon market regions but
international links are unclear.
Parliament in Seoul has been deadlocked since lawmakers
ratified a free-trade pact with the United States. Ruling
conservatives rammed the bitterly contested deal through
parliament on Nov. 22 as legislators scuffled.
Since then, parliamentary processes, including reviewing the
emission bill, have been on hold.
The package still has to go through at least two meetings
within a special committee. The first meeting has been
indefinitely delayed because of the row over the free-trade
deal.
Other mandatory meetings and a plenary session must review
the emissions trading bill for approval, sources said.
The government has set a voluntary target of a 30 percent
cut in emissions from projected levels by 2020, with emissions
trading a key way to achieve this.
South Korea's top business lobby group said in October they
would continue to oppose an emissions trade bill, despite
several concessions already made to industry.
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by David Fogarty)