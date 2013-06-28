By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, June 28
LONDON, June 28 Bankers are putting together
around 300 million pounds ($456.16 million) of debt financing to
back a potential sale of Bahrain-based Investcorp's UK
online payments services firm Skrill, banking sources said.
Investcorp Technology Partners, the bank's technology
private equity arm, bought Skrill or Moneybookers as it was
formerly called, for 105 million euros in March 2007, according
to Thomson Reuters LPC (TRLPC) data.
Investcorp has hired Barclays to oversee the sale of the
company, which is expected to fetch around 600 million pounds,
and first-round bids are due July 9, bankers said.
Investcorp declined to comment. Barclays was not immediately
available to comment.
Investcorp has unsucessfully tried to exit the business on
two prior occasions, first in 2009 through a 400 million pound
sale TRLPC shows, and again in 2010 in a proposed flotation,
bankers said.
Skrill's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) was 55 million euros in the year to April
2013, bankers said, having grown from 8.9 million pounds in
2007, TRLPC data shows.
Skrill expanded through the acquisition of Austrian firm
paysafecard.com for around 140 million euros in July 2012
.
The sale could attract a number of private equity firms,
which are eager to do deals following a dearth of M&A so far
this year.
Bankers are arranging debt packages of around 300 million
pounds or around 5.5 times Skrill's Ebitda which will include a
mixture of senior leveraged loans and junior debt such as high
yield bonds or second lien loans denominated in sterling and
euros, bankers said.
Lloyds and Credit Suisse are considering offering a staple
financing package which gives would-be buyers confidence that
financing is available to fund a deal, bankers said. Both banks
declined to comment.
Skrill is available in 200 countries and territories,
offering 100 local payment options and 40 currencies, according
to Investcorp's website.
($1 = 0.6577 British pounds)
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)