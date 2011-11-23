MUMBAI Nov 23 SKS Microfinance,
India's largest and only listed microfinance company, Founder
and Chairman Vikram Akula may exit the company, newspapers
reported on Wednesday, quoting unnamed sources.
The company's board, which will meet on Wednesday, is likely
to discuss Akula's resignation and also deliberate on the terms
of a settlement, the Economic Times said.
PH Ravikumar, an independent director on its board and
former chief executive of NCDEX, will become the company's
non-executive chairman, the newspaper reported.
Various media reported that Akula was under pressure from
board members to quit.
Reuters could not immediately contact the company's
spokesmen for comments.
Akula's farewell may happen as early as Wednesday, even
though the formal agenda of the board meeting that will take
place in Mumbai doesn't include it as a resolution, the Mint
newspaper reported.
He may not be formally ousted and instead he will resign,
the newspaper said.
An SKS spokesperson denied Akula's termination to Mint, but
declined to elaborate. The newspaper could not reach Akula for
comment.
SKS, backed by investor George Soros, among others, went
public last August and raised $358 million.
Earlier this month, the microfinance company received board
approval to raise up to 9 bln rupees ($183 million) from share
sale to institutional investors.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)