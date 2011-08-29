SEOUL Aug 29 SK Telecom , South Korea's top mobile carrier, said on Monday it beat smaller rival KT Corp in an auction for the license for the 1.8 GHz spectrum band for 995 billion won ($920 million).

KT said in a statement that it decided to give up the auction due to soaring bidding costs, which more than doubled from the initial auction price of 446 billion won. ($1 = 1081.800 Korean Won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)