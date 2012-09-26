SEOUL, Sept 26 SK Telecom Co Ltd, South Korea's top mobile operator, said on Wednesday that it will sell part of its stake in steelmaker POSCO for 437.3 billion Korean won ($390.66 million) leaving it with a 1.42 percent stake after the sale.

SK Telecom said in a regulatory filing it made the decision to improve its financial structure and secure cash for potential investments.

($1 = 1119.3750 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill)