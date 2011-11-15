SEOUL Nov 15 SK Telecom,
South Korea's top mobile carrier, said on Tuesday that it
planned to deploy Long-Term Evolution (LTE) networks nationwide
by April next year, eight months ahead of schedule, hoping that
adoption of the faster service will boost sales.
The move will intensify competition over the
fourth-generation networks after SK Telecom and smaller rival LG
Uplus rolled out commercial LTE services in some
parts of the country in July.
A SK Telecom spokeswoman said it will expand LTE coverage to
84 cities by April next year, covering 91 percent of the
population. LG Uplus previously said it aimed to establish
nationwide LTE services in the first half of next year.
Second-ranked mobile carrier KT Corp is seeking
to catch up by rolling out LTE networks in the Seoul
metropolitan area late this year.
LTE phones offered by the likes of Samsung Electronics
and LG Electronics will compete with
Apple Inc's iPhone, recently launched locally by SK
Telecom and KT Corp.
As South Korea's mobile phone penetration rates topped 100
percent last year, operators are scrambling to generate new
revenue streams. Smartphone subscribers, especially LTE
subscribers, use more expensive pricing plans than traditional
users.
The number of smartphone users in South Korea, which stood
at 810,000 at the end of 2009, recently surged to 20 million, or
over 80 percent of the country's economically active population.
But rapid smartphone user growth has failed to translate
into strong sales growth for carriers amid declining tariffs.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)