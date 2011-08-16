British government's vaunted China export deals don't add up
* Reported 36 bln-pound trade deals lead to just 6 bln in exports
* Q2 EPS $0.22 vs $0.11 year ago
* Q2 rev rises 46 pct to $52.4 million
* Sees FY adj EPS $0.87-$0.92 vs est $0.95
* Sees 2011 rev $208-$218 mln vs est $221 mln
* Shares fall 10 pct after market (Follows alerts)
Aug 16 Audio brand Skullcandy Inc posted higher second-quarter profit, helped by growth across all its businesses, but forecast a weak full year, sending its shares down more than 10 percent in trading after the bell.
For the full year, Park City Utah-based Skullcandy, which sponsors athletes and musicians including Snoop Dogg, forecast adjusted earnings 87-92 cents a share, on revenue of $208-$218 million.
An analyst was expecting net earnings for the full year of 95 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $221 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the quarter ended June 30, the company, which competes with Sony Corp and privately held Bose Corp, among others, in the headphones market, earned $4.3 million, or 22 cents a share, compared with $2.1 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Net sales rose 46 percent to $52.4 million.
An analyst had expected earnings of 19 cents a share, on revenue of $49 million.
Shares of the company were down 7 percent in trading after the bell. They touched a low of $15.00 earlier, after closing at $16.73 on Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Arnav Sharma and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 German engineering group Siemens has run a successful test of power generation gas turbine blades produced wholly by metal-based 3D printing by UK-based Materials Solutions, which it bought last year.
Feb 6 Specialty insurer Brit Ltd, a unit of Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, named Tim Chesson senior vice president of Brit Global Specialty USA (BGSU), effective Jan. 23.