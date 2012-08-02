BRIEF-exactEarth says Government of Canada did not select co's contract proposal
* exactEarth announces update on its Government Of Canada contract
Aug 2 Headphone maker Skullcandy Inc posted higher-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a robust growth in sales.
Net income for the company rose to $6.8 million, or 24 cents per share in the second quarter, from $4.3 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 38.2 percent to $72.4 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 22 cents per share on revenue of $65.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* U.S. FTC - Approved final order settling charges that Boehringer Ingelheim’s $13.53 billion asset swap with Sanofi would likely be anticompetitive Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lC10ws) Further company coverage:
* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering