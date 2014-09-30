FRANKFURT, Sept 30 SKW Stahl-Metallurgie
, a maker of chemicals for the steel industry, said on
Tuesday its lenders would put on hold their repayment claims
until end-January next year as part of a stand-still agreement.
"Constructive talks" with its banks over refinancing the
German company's debt would continue in the meantime, it added.
Shares in SKW plunged to a record low in August after the
group issued a profit warning and said it was unlikely to meet
financial requirements set by its lenders.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by William Hardy)