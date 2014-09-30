FRANKFURT, Sept 30 SKW Stahl-Metallurgie , a maker of chemicals for the steel industry, said on Tuesday its lenders would put on hold their repayment claims until end-January next year as part of a stand-still agreement.

"Constructive talks" with its banks over refinancing the German company's debt would continue in the meantime, it added.

Shares in SKW plunged to a record low in August after the group issued a profit warning and said it was unlikely to meet financial requirements set by its lenders.

