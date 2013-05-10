BRIEF-Caterpillar says the IRS has challenged co's taxes for years 2007 – 2012
* Caterpillar says the IRS has challenged Caterpillar’S taxes for years 2007 – 2012
(Fixes spelling of antitrust authority name to AGCM)
MILAN May 9 Italy's antitrust authority, AGCM, has rejected claims by Mediaset that pay-TV rival Sky Italia abused its dominant position in buying exclusive UEFA and World Cup soccer rights, the regulator said on Thursday.
In a statement, AGCM said Sky Italia, a unit of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, had acquired 2012-2015 rights for the Champions League of the Union of European Football Associations after a competitive process.
The competition watchdog said exclusive rights on the World Cup tournaments in 2010 and 2014 held by Sky Italia did not hinder competition because they are held once every four years.
The regulator had started its inquiry back in 2010 after complaints by Mediaset's unit RTI.
Sky had sold to RTI the rights to two of the three Champions League seasons with the approval of UEFA, the antitrust authority said. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
* Caterpillar says the IRS has challenged Caterpillar’S taxes for years 2007 – 2012
* Co and certain of its subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's benchmark stock index slipped in afternoon trade on Friday, with shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) falling sharply after CBC News reported that employees of the bank were being pressured to meet high sales revenue goals, traders said.