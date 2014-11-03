BRIEF-Ascent Resources Utica Holdings and Aru Finance to offer $1.5 bln of senior unsecured notes
* Ascent Resources Utica Holdings- co, Aru Finance intend to offer $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in two series due in 2022 and 2025
FRANKFURT Nov 3 Sky Deutschland cautioned on Monday that there will be more quarters with a net loss after posting its first quarterly net profit in seven years.
"The reality is that we will go in and out of net income for the next quarters before posting annual net profit," Sky Deutschland's Chief Executive Brian Sullivan told reporters in a conference call.
The German pay-TV provider swung to a first-quarter net profit of 12.3 million euros ($15.4 million) as it signed up close to 100,000 new subscribers. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Ascent Resources Utica Holdings- co, Aru Finance intend to offer $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in two series due in 2022 and 2025
* Allergan announces availability of restasis multidose™ (cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion) 0.05 pct -- the first fda-approved preservative free prescription eye drop available in a multidose bottle
* Savanna reiterates rejection of the inadequate value of the Total offer and support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: