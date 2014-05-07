Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT May 7 German pay-TV provider Sky Deutschland saw subscriber numbers increase by 64,000 during the first-quarter, as fewer customers cancelled their subscriptions.
Subscriber growth is a key measure for investors who are trying to predict when the broadcaster will make a net profit. Sky Deutschland, which has secured the broadcasting rights for the German soccer Bundesliga until 2016/17, said it still expects to add between 400,000 and 450,000 subscribers this year.
The company, controlled by Rupert Murdoch's entertainment company 21st Century Fox, still expects 2014 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 70-90 million euros ($98-$125 million).
It reported a first-quarter EBITDA-loss of 8.6 million euros, above the average estimate for a 10.5 million loss in a Reuters poll ($1 = 0.7177 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)