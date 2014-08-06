FRANKFURT Aug 6 German pay-TV provider Sky
Deutschland said on Wednesday its second-quarter core
profit rose 8 percent as subscriber cancellations dropped to a
record low.
The company, controlled by Rupert Murdoch's entertainment
group 21st Century Fox, reported second-quarter
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) of 45.3 million euros ($60.54 million).
Sky Deutschland saw net subscriber numbers increase by
82,000 during the second quarter.
Sky Deutschland is in the process of being combined with
Rupert Murdoch's pay-TV companies in Europe, creating a media
powerhouse with 20 million customers.
(1 US dollar = 0.7483 euro)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)