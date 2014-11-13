LONDON Nov 13 British Sky Broadcasting,
Rupert Murdoch's pioneering pay-TV company that transformed the
country's entertainment market, is to drop the British from its
name to reflect its expansion into Europe.
In its new guise, Sky Plc will become Europe's leading
entertainment company with 20 million customers in Britain,
Italy, Germany, Austria and Ireland, with a combined programme
budget of 4.6 billion pounds.
Britain's dominant pay-TV provider agreed in June to buy
Murdoch's 57 percent stake in Sky Deutschland and all
of Sky Italia to bulk up in the face of the toughest market
conditions it had endured in 25 years at home.
On Wednesday it completed the deal at a cost of 6.9 billion
pounds ($10.90 billion) and revealed it now owned 90 percent of
Sky Deutschland, as a larger than expected number of independent
investors in Germany signed up for the offer.
The new company will be able to offer premium sports, movies
and U.S. drama programming, and bring new services that have
proved popular in Britain, to its new wider customer base. It
also believes it has the potential to grow further, as more than
60 million households within its footprint are yet to take
pay-TV.
"The opportunity ahead is substantial and we believe the new
Sky will be good for customers, content creators and
shareholders alike," Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch said.
($1 = 0.6330 British pound)
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by David Evans)