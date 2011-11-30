(Adds quotes, background)
By James Mackenzie
ROME Nov 30 Sky Italia, the satellite TV
unit of News Corp pulled out of the contest for new
Italian digital terrestrial broadcasting frequencies on
Wednesday, criticising the process for taking too long and
unfairly favouring incumbent operators.
The contest was the subject of a prolonged battle between
Sky, which wanted to move into terrestrial broadcasting and
former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset
broadcasting empire.
The Europe-wide switch to new digital standards should
potentially open up new opportunities for broadcasters in areas
including pay TV and multichannel services.
Sky, which won European Commission approval last year to
offer free-for-view television services in Italy, said its
involvement would have contributed to opening up competition in
the Italian television.
"However, the excessive duration of the tender process - the
conclusion of which is still uncertain - will unavoidably affect
its outcome and has become entirely incompatible with the need
for predictable planning of the investments required in the
event of an assignment of frequencies," it said in a statement.
"The uncertain timing is further complicated by a call for
tender that contains controversial elements, connected to the
implementation of a regulation whose rules clearly favour
operators already operating on the market," it said.
The dispute over the digital frequency contest highlighted
the longstanding criticism of the conflict of interest inherent
in Berlusconi's former position as prime minister and head of
Italy's biggest broadcaster.
Last year, the European Commission gave Sky Italia approval
to compete for terrestrial frequencies to offer free-for-view
television services in Italy.
GIVEN AWAY
The digital frequency contest, intended to help open up
Italy's television market, has been subject to months of change
and delay and apart from Sky, the big international broadcasters
have stayed away.
"I believe that the beauty contest should have been an
important opportunity, but we missed it due to the structure of
the process," Sky Italia Chief Executive Andrea Zappia said in a
statement.
Under the rules of the contest, frequencies will be granted
to new entrants by a government-appointed commission based on a
set of criteria including the size and technical capacity of the
bidders as well as the strength of the content they offer.
Separate blocks will be reserved for the two incumbent
operators RAI and Mediaset.
Unlike in other similar tenders, the frequencies will not be
subject to auction but will be given away, potentially depriving
the cash-strapped Italian Treasury of billions of euros in extra
revenues.
By contrast, an auction of fourth generation mobile
telephone frequencies in September raised a total of around 3.95
billion euros for the government.
Sky's withdrawal from the process, which has also been
attacked by other operators apart from Mediaset, could
potentially call into question the whole tender, which falls
under the portfolio of Industry Minister Corrado Passera.
(Reporting By James Mackenzie; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)