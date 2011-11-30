(Adds quotes, background)

By James Mackenzie

ROME Nov 30 Sky Italia, the satellite TV unit of News Corp pulled out of the contest for new Italian digital terrestrial broadcasting frequencies on Wednesday, criticising the process for taking too long and unfairly favouring incumbent operators.

The contest was the subject of a prolonged battle between Sky, which wanted to move into terrestrial broadcasting and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset broadcasting empire.

The Europe-wide switch to new digital standards should potentially open up new opportunities for broadcasters in areas including pay TV and multichannel services.

Sky, which won European Commission approval last year to offer free-for-view television services in Italy, said its involvement would have contributed to opening up competition in the Italian television.

"However, the excessive duration of the tender process - the conclusion of which is still uncertain - will unavoidably affect its outcome and has become entirely incompatible with the need for predictable planning of the investments required in the event of an assignment of frequencies," it said in a statement.

"The uncertain timing is further complicated by a call for tender that contains controversial elements, connected to the implementation of a regulation whose rules clearly favour operators already operating on the market," it said.

The dispute over the digital frequency contest highlighted the longstanding criticism of the conflict of interest inherent in Berlusconi's former position as prime minister and head of Italy's biggest broadcaster.

Last year, the European Commission gave Sky Italia approval to compete for terrestrial frequencies to offer free-for-view television services in Italy.

GIVEN AWAY

The digital frequency contest, intended to help open up Italy's television market, has been subject to months of change and delay and apart from Sky, the big international broadcasters have stayed away.

"I believe that the beauty contest should have been an important opportunity, but we missed it due to the structure of the process," Sky Italia Chief Executive Andrea Zappia said in a statement.

Under the rules of the contest, frequencies will be granted to new entrants by a government-appointed commission based on a set of criteria including the size and technical capacity of the bidders as well as the strength of the content they offer.

Separate blocks will be reserved for the two incumbent operators RAI and Mediaset.

Unlike in other similar tenders, the frequencies will not be subject to auction but will be given away, potentially depriving the cash-strapped Italian Treasury of billions of euros in extra revenues.

By contrast, an auction of fourth generation mobile telephone frequencies in September raised a total of around 3.95 billion euros for the government.

Sky's withdrawal from the process, which has also been attacked by other operators apart from Mediaset, could potentially call into question the whole tender, which falls under the portfolio of Industry Minister Corrado Passera.