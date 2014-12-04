LONDON Dec 4 Pay-TV group Sky said on Thursday it had agreed to sell a controlling stake in Sky Bet to CVC Capital Partners in a move which values the online betting business at 800 million pounds ($1.3 billion).

Sky, which operates in Britain, Italy, Germany, Austria and Ireland, said it would receive 600 million pounds in cash at completion and would retain a stake of around 20 percent in Sky Bet.

It could also receive extra funds based on CVC receiving a certain return on its investment.

($1 = 0.6378 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Neil Maidment)