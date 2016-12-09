BRIEF-AT&T CFO says "confident" that Time Warner deal will be approved
* AT&T CFO says going to be careful with DirecTV Now expectations - conf call
Dec 9 European pay-TV group Sky Plc said on Friday it had been approached by Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc to buy the company.
Fox's offer of 10.75 pounds per share in cash, is a 36.2 percent premium to Sky's Thursday close, and values Sky at about 18.48 billion pounds ($23.23 billion).
Fox already owns 39.1 percent of Sky, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 0.7955 pounds) (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Jan 25 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported quarterly results that matched analysts' estimates, as it added more smartphone customers in a saturated wireless market, and said it was confident its deal to buy Time Warner Inc would be approved.
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Thirteen Democratic senators on Wednesday asked AT&T Inc to explain how its planned $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner Inc is in the public interest, as the company hopes to avoid a review of the deal by the primary U.S. telecommunications agency.