Dec 9 European pay-TV group Sky Plc said on Friday it had been approached by Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc to buy the company.

Fox's offer of 10.75 pounds per share in cash, is a 36.2 percent premium to Sky's Thursday close, and values Sky at about 18.48 billion pounds ($23.23 billion).

Fox already owns 39.1 percent of Sky, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 0.7955 pounds) (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)