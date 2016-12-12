PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Dec 12 Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox aims to make a firm cash bid for British broadcaster Sky this week, valuing the company at 10.75 pounds ($13.60) per share, several people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Fox and Sky have agreed to press ahead with a scheme of arrangement which could make it easier for Fox to get the deal approved as it requires just 75 percent of approval from shareholders, said the sources.
Murdoch is also expected to keep Sky's chief executive Jeremy Darroch to run the business as he wants continuity for the company, said the sources.
Fox declined to comment while Sky could not be immediately reached. ($1 = 0.7904 pounds) (Reporting by Sophie Sassard; additional reporting by Kate Holton)
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.