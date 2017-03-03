LONDON, March 3 The British government said it
was "minded" to examine Rupert Murdoch's takeover of Sky
after the 11.7 billion pound ($14.3 billion) deal was
notified to the European Commission on Friday.
Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox agreed in
December to buy the rest of the European pay-TV group it does
not already own.
The notification to Brussels gives Britain's Department of
Media 10 working days to decide whether the bid should be
examined by UK media regulator Ofcom to see if it would damage
media plurality.
Government minister Karen Bradley said she had invited
representations from the companies involved, and would aim to
come to a final decision on whether to intervene in the next 10
days.
($1 = 0.8181 pounds)
