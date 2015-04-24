(Adds further details, background)
By Elvira Pollina and Danilo Masoni
MILAN, April 24 The Italian unit of Sky Plc
approached Italian broadcaster Mediaset to buy
its unprofitable pay-TV business Mediaset Premium but was
rebuffed, according to two sources close to the matter.
However, one of the sources said on Friday informal contacts
were being maintained between Sky Italia and the Italian
broadcaster controlled by former prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi.
Mediaset Premium last year won exclusive rights to broadcast
Champions League soccer matches in Italy for an estimated 700
million euros ($760 million), stretching its cost base but
giving it a powerful commercial advantage over Sky Italia.
A spokesman for Sky Italia declined to comment. "The company
does not comment on rumours," he said.
A spokesman for Mediaset said he was unable to confirm the
report.
Discussions over the possible sale of the pay-TV operation
come at a time when the 78-year-old media tycoon Berlusconi is
taking steps to reshape his business empire which also includes
soccer club AC Milan.
The sources also said Qatar's Al Jazeera had resumed
contacts with Mediaset over the pay-TV business. Al Jazeera was
not immediately available for comment.
Last year Mediaset said it was in talks with France's
Vivendi, Al Jazeera and others to cooperate in the
pay-TV business. However in March this year it said negotiations
had ended without success.
Mediaset currently owns 89 percent of the pay-TV unit after
Spain's Telefonica bought an 11 percent stake last year
in a deal that valued the whole business at 900 million euros.
Telefonica has an option to sell the stake back if Mediaset
finds another partner, sources familiar with the situation said
last year.
Some analyst say the Italian market is too small for two big
pay-TV players such as Sky and Mediaset Premium, meaning that
without a tie-up profitability could remain under pressure as
costs for rights increase and consumption declines.
Revenues at Mediaset Premium fell 2.5 percent to 538.4
million euros in 2014. In March the company said the business
would return to profit after reaching break even next year.
