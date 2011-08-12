* Sees Q1 revenue RMB 164-167 mln vs earlier RMB 180-190 mln
* Sees full-year revenue between RMB 680-690 mln
* Shares down 5 pct before the bell
Aug 12 Sky-mobi Ltd , China's biggest
mobile application developer, slashed its revenue growth target
for the first quarter, citing slower cellphone sales and growing
competition among Chinese carriers.
Sky-mobi, which mainly makes applications for low-end
feature phones, said it expects RMB 164-167 million ($25.6-$26.1
million) in revenue for the first quarter, down from RMB180-190
million it had projected earlier.
"We expect revenues for the quarter to be approximately 10
percent below our original expectations due to our
lower-than-expected overall handset sales in China and a more
difficult operating environment for mobile service providers,"
Chief Executive Michael Tao Song said in a statement.
China, which has about 700-800 million mobile phone
subscribers, is dominated by three providers -- China Mobile Ltd
, China Unicom and China Telecom Corp Ltd --
who have seen their margins hit by higher handset subsidies.
Sky-mobi's Maopao mobile application store is pre-installed
on more and more handsets sold in China, and in March it signed
an advertising deal with Internet portal Sohu.com Inc
.
Earlier this year, the company warned that Chinese
operators' decision to switch to a different mobile payments
mechanism would hurt growth.
Sky-mobi, also known for its location-based social network
'Maopao Community,' expects fiscal 2012 revenue of RMB 680-690
million. It had posted RMB675.3 million in revenue in fiscal
year 2011.
Shares of the company, which went public last year, were
down 5 percent in trading before the bell. They had closed at
$5.30 on Thursday on Nasdaq -- 34 percent below the offering
price of $8.
($1 = 6.394 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Himank Sharma in
Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)