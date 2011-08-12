* Sees Q1 revenue RMB 164-167 mln vs earlier RMB 180-190 mln

* Sees full-year revenue between RMB 680-690 mln

* Shares down 5 pct before the bell (Adds CEO comment, details, updates share movement)

Aug 12 Sky-mobi Ltd , China's biggest mobile application developer, slashed its revenue growth target for the first quarter, citing slower cellphone sales and growing competition among Chinese carriers.

Sky-mobi, which mainly makes applications for low-end feature phones, said it expects RMB 164-167 million ($25.6-$26.1 million) in revenue for the first quarter, down from RMB180-190 million it had projected earlier.

"We expect revenues for the quarter to be approximately 10 percent below our original expectations due to our lower-than-expected overall handset sales in China and a more difficult operating environment for mobile service providers," Chief Executive Michael Tao Song said in a statement.

China, which has about 700-800 million mobile phone subscribers, is dominated by three providers -- China Mobile Ltd , China Unicom and China Telecom Corp Ltd -- who have seen their margins hit by higher handset subsidies.

Sky-mobi's Maopao mobile application store is pre-installed on more and more handsets sold in China, and in March it signed an advertising deal with Internet portal Sohu.com Inc .

Earlier this year, the company warned that Chinese operators' decision to switch to a different mobile payments mechanism would hurt growth.

Sky-mobi, also known for its location-based social network 'Maopao Community,' expects fiscal 2012 revenue of RMB 680-690 million. It had posted RMB675.3 million in revenue in fiscal year 2011.

Shares of the company, which went public last year, were down 5 percent in trading before the bell. They had closed at $5.30 on Thursday on Nasdaq -- 34 percent below the offering price of $8. ($1 = 6.394 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)