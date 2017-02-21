WELLINGTON Feb 22 New Zealand's Sky Network Television on Wednesday announced half-year net profits fell 31.9 percent to NZ$59.4 million ($42.5 million) as competition increased.

The pay television provider confirmed its December guidance that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization would be 5 to 7 percent below the NZ$296 million forecast for full-year 2017.

The company announced an interim dividend of NZ$0.15, in line with its previous half-year dividend. ($1 = 1.3966 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)