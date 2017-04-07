BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien Holding buys commercial site in Meyrin
* ACQUIRES A COMMERCIAL SITE IN MEYRIN'S STRONGLY DEVELOPING ECONOMIC AREA
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its 11.7-billion-pound ($14.5 billion) takeover of European pay-TV group Sky, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Fox already owns 39 percent of Sky. Murdoch and his family have long coveted full control of Sky, despite the damaging failure of a previous attempt in 2011 when their British newspaper business became embroiled in a phone-hacking scandal.
The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the deal on Friday, declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8052 pounds) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Kate Holton in London; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* ACQUIRES A COMMERCIAL SITE IN MEYRIN'S STRONGLY DEVELOPING ECONOMIC AREA
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.