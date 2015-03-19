UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
LONDON, March 19 European pay-TV group Sky is to increase its prices for sports and family entertainment packages, just six weeks after it agreed to pay a record 4.2 billion pounds ($6.2 billion) for the rights to show English Premier League matches.
Sky, which normally increases its prices in September, said on Thursday the price of a sports TV package would rise by 1 pound to 47 pounds a month, while the family bundle, which includes its best programming and box-sets of drama, would rise by 3 pounds a month to 36 pounds.
Sky, the dominant pay-TV provider in Britain, said in February it would pay for its new English Premier League rights deal by increasing prices and cutting costs.
The price increases will come in in June.
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.