LONDON, April 21 Pay-TV and broadband group Sky
said it attracted 177,000 new customers in its third
quarter, including 46,000 broadband additions in Britain and
Ireland, helping revenue rise 5 percent for the first nine
months, in line with forecasts.
The company, which also operates in Germany, Austria and
Italy, said it was pleased with the response to the launch of
its new television product Sky Q in Britain in the quarter.
The group reported a 12 percent rise in operating profit to
1.14 billion pounds ($1.64 billion) on revenue of 8.72 billion
pounds for the nine months to March 31.
($1 = 0.6970 pounds)
