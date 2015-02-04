LONDON Feb 4 Strong demand for pay TV in
Britain and a record jump in customer numbers in Germany helped
Sky Plc to post a 16 percent rise in first-half
adjusted operating profit in its maiden results as a European
pay-TV group on Wednesday.
Sky, which was formed from the combination of Britain's
BSkyB, Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia to serve 20 million
customers in Europe, said it had also seen a significant decline
in the number of people leaving their platforms.
Overall the group posted first half adjusted operating
profit up 16 percent to 675 million pounds ($1 billion), well
ahead of forecasts of 644 million pounds in a consensus provided
by the company.
($1 = 0.6602 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)