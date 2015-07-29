LONDON, July 29 Record demand for entertainment and broadband in Britain, Germany and Austria helped European pay-TV group Sky to post a slightly better-than-expected 18 percent jump in full-year operating profit on Wednesday.

Sky, which formed from the combination of Britain's BSkyB, Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia to serve 20 million customers in Europe, said the group had seen its highest organic customer growth for 11 years in Britain and Ireland, and its highest ever customer growth in Germany and Austria.

Its customer base in Italy remained stable after three years of negative growth.

Sky posted full-year operating profit of 1.4 billion pounds ($2.18 billion), slightly ahead of a consensus of 1.3 billion pounds, off revenue up 5 percent to an as expected 11.3 billion pounds.

