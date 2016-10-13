LONDON Oct 13 European pay-TV group Sky
reported a 5 percent rise in underlying revenue in its
first quarter, in line with its expectations in a year when it
is paying higher costs for the premium soccer and entertainment
content it offer viewers.
The broadcaster, which had its most successful drama series
debut earlier this month with sci-fi series "Westworld" and
started Friday night Premier league football this season,
reported group revenue up 7 percent to 3.1 billion pounds, with
like-for-like revenue up 5 percent, in line with its forecasts.
Sky has predicted growth for the full year of 5-7 percent,
and cost savings to substantially absorb the impact on profits
from a 600 million pounds one-off rise in the cost of Premier
League rights.
