(Adds details)
Nov 10 Hong Kong-based Sky Solar Holdings Ltd
slashed the size of its IPO by two-thirds to $48
million, after postponing the offering last week.
The company, which develops, owns and operates solar parks,
was earlier seeking to raise up to $150 million. Its shares were
scheduled to start trading on the Nasdaq last Friday.
Sky Solar said in a filing on Monday its offering of 6
million American Depositary Shares was expected to be priced at
$7-$8 per ADR, valuing the company at about $387 million at the
top end of the range. (bit.ly/1Euyr53)
The company also listed Roth Capital Partners as it new lead
underwriter for the offering, replacing FBR Capital Markets and
Cowen & Co.
Sky Solar is headed by Weili Su, who co-founded U.S. listed
Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd, the world's biggest
solar panel maker by volume.
Sky Solar's revenue fell 82 percent to $36.5 million for the
year ended Dec. 31, compared with a year earlier. The company
posted a loss of $54.2 million during the period, compared with
a profit of $27.9 million a year earlier.
Sky Solar counts Flash Bright Power Ltd and venture capital
fund IDG-ACCEL China Capital Entities among its stockholders.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)