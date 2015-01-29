(Adds reaction)
By Kate Holton
LONDON Jan 29 Britain's dominant pay-TV group
Sky plans to launch a mobile service from 2016 through a
deal with O2 owner Telefonica, ramping up pressure in
the country's already crowded communications market.
Sky, which raced to become the country's second-largest
provider of home broadband after entering the market seven years
ago, will rent capacity on the O2 network to offer mobile voice
and data services to all customers.
Financial terms of the deal were not given.
Among a wave of recent deals, Telefonica has just agreed to
sell O2 UK to Hutchison Whampoa, which plans to
combine it with its Three Mobile business to create the
country's largest mobile network.
The biggest fixed-line provider, BT, is meanwhile in
talks to buy EE as companies increasingly
seek to offer a package of services including fixed and mobile
calls, broadband and entertainment.
The new tie-up could be bad news for Vodafone,
earlier seen as a leading contender for the wholesale
partnership with Sky as they already have content partnerships
in place. It plans to launch a broadband and TV service in
Britain this year.
"Sky has a proven ability to launch new services, at scale,"
its Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch said.
Telefonica UK is already the network provider to a number of
other brands, such as Tesco Mobile, and a willingness to open
its network to Sky could help it gain regulatory approval for
the Three-O2 deal, showing that new entrants can still join the
market.
Sky, 39 percent-owned by Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox
, is present in more than 10 million homes in Britain
and has in recent years succeeded in selling an increasing
number of services to its customer base.
Analysts welcomed the capital-light entry to the mobile
market which will enable Sky to test demand for multiple
services.
"We ... would expect take-up amongst loyal customers to be
relatively quick," analysts at Citi said.
The addition of a company well equipped to cross-sell
services could further intensify pressures in the UK mobile
market which is already one of Europe's more competitive, with
operators' margins in the low-to-mid 20 percent range.
The deal also shows how the convergence trend - whereby
customers buy bundles of Internet, fixed and mobile calling, and
TV from one company - is taking root in Britain after gaining
popularity in France and Spain.
