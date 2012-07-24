SINGAPORE, July 24 U.S. alternative investment
firm SkyBridge Capital will launch a $250 to $500 million
Asia-focused fund next year as part of a planned expansion into
the region, its founder said on Tuesday.
SkyBridge, which manages about $6.4 billion, currently
operates in New York and Zurich. It hopes to open its first
Asian office in Singapore by end-March 2013, founder and
managing partner Anthony Scaramucci told reporters.
The firm invests primarily in other alternative funds, in
particular those engaged in strategies involving mortgage-backed
securities, late cycle distress, or events-driven equities.
Western fund managers have been expanding in Asia to tap the
region's faster-growing economies and in search of new clients.
