WELLINGTON Oct 11 NZ's Sky City

* NZ's Sky City agrees gaming and tax rules for Adelaide Casino with South Australian state government

* To proceed with A$350 million redevelopment of casino

* First phase in next few months, costing about A$40 mln

* Key terms include 20 year licence extension, cashless gaming, increase in gaming machine and gambling tables. Source text for Eikon:

