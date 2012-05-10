WELLINGTON May 11 New Zealand's SkyCity Entertainment Group on Friday revised its 2012 profit guidance given weaker trading conditions, particularly at its casino operations in Adelaide, Australia.

SkyCity said it had revised its guidance for normalised net profit after tax to the "low NZ$140 millions ($110.17 million)" for the year ending June.

This was lower than guidance for the "high NZ$140 millions" stated in February.

"Revenue growth in our Adelaide property has slowed, the NZD/AUD exchange rate has firmed and accordingly EBITDA is the second half is now anticipated to be down on the prior period," SkyCity Chief Executive Nigel Morrison said in a statement.

($1 = 1.2708 New Zealand dollars) (Gyles Beckford)