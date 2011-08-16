(Adds details, company comment)

* Sky City year profit up, boosted by strong H2

* Sky City flagship Auckland casino seeing better returns

WELLINGTON, Aug 17 New Zealand's largest casino operator Sky City Entertainment Group Ltd. reported a 4 percent rise in full year net profit on Wednesday, and said earnings were showing signs of improving further.

The top-10 company said earnings had lifted in the second half and it was already showing further growth in the early stages of the new fiscal year.

"With Rugby World Cup upon us in less than a month and our Auckland flagship property in great shape, we are excited and optimistic about the future," chief executive Nigel Morrison said in a statement.

Sky City made a net profit of NZ$123 million ($103 million) in the year ended June 30, compared with a NZ$102 million profit the year before.

The prior year's result was hit by tax changes but also offset by a NZ$10 million gain on the sale of its cinema chain, resulting in a normalised figure of NZ$129 million. The current year's normalised profit was NZ$131 million.

In February it said it expected to report a net profit in line with last year, and a survey of seven analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast a net profit of NZ$128.9 million.

Sky City declared a dividend of 8 cents per share, compared with 9.5 cents per share last year.

Shares in Sky City closed on Tuesday at NZ$3.51 having gained around 5 percent so far this year, compared with a fall of nearly 1 percent fall in the benchmark NZSX-50 index .

Morrison said the company had had a good second half and this had been reflected in the earnings for Auckland and the main Australian establishment in Adelaide.

He said NZ$50 million has been spent on upgrading Auckland to attract Asian visitors and high stakes gamblers and this was expected to bolster revenue in the current year.

Adelaide's earnings had increased for a third consecutive year despite mixed consumer activity. Sky was prepared to invest further in the complex depending on the outcome of new gaming laws in South Australia.

Sky City owns or has an interest in four casinos in New Zealand, where a ban on new casinos has given it dominance.

In addition to Adelaide and Sky operates in Darwin in Australia, where it competes with Tabcorp and Crown Ltd .

On Aug. 3 the board of Sky City said it had selected Chris Moller to be its next chairman, replacing Rod McGeoch when he retires at the next annual meeting.

In November the company said it had made a cash offer to buy out the 50 percent in the Christchurch Casino it did not already own but had been rebuffed. (NZ$1=$1.19)

(Reporting by Adrian Bathgate)