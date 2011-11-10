WELLINGTON Nov 11 New Zealand gaming company Sky City Entertainment Ltd said on Friday that it expected a lift of at least 7 percent in full year profit on improved revenue.

Chief executive Nigel Morrison said in notes prepared for the annual meeting that it expected a full year profit in the "NZ$140 millions" compared with the 2010/2011 profit of NZ$130.9 million ($101.5 million).

He said the outlook for New Zealand remained uncertain, while it was optimistic about trading in its two Australian casinos.

Shares in the company closed on Thursday on at NZ$3.43.

Sky City owns or has an interest in four casinos in New Zealand, where a ban on new casinos has given it dominance.

($1=NZ$1.29) (Gyles Beckford)