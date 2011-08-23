(The following statement was released by the company)
WELLINGTON Aug 23 SKYCITY Entertainment Group
Chief Executive Nigel Morrison says the company remains
committed to working with the South Australian Government on its
proposed Adelaide Casino redevelopment. Mr Morrison has outlined
the company's position, following media speculation and comments
made by new South Australian Treasurer Jack Snelling regarding
SKYCITY's proposed investment in the Adelaide Casino and
proposed changes to regulatory arrangements governing the
casino.
"As we have previously stated, the operating and regulatory
arrangements governing the Adelaide Casino are being reviewed by
a South Australian Government Casino Task Force. The Task Force
was established under the former Treasurer Kevin Foley and is
responsible for providing advice to the Government on the
appropriate operating and regulatory environment for the
Adelaide Casino. We will continue to work together with the
Government to finalise the future operating and regulatory
arrangements once the Task Force has concluded its review.
"The Government has made it clear that it wishes to deal
with the regulatory arrangements as a separate matter to
SKYCITY's proposed investment in its Adelaide Casino as part of
the Riverbank Precinct development. We are entirely comfortable
with that and respect that view.
"Once the future operating and regulatory arrangements are
agreed, we will then be in a position to finalise our view as to
the reinvestment in the Adelaide Casino. While we remain excited
about the prospect of a significant investment in the Adelaide
Casino, from SKYCITY's perspective no investment can be
committed to, until we have certainty regarding the future
regulatory arrangements and can be confident of delivering our
shareholders an appropriate return on this investment.
"Our view has always been that should the Adelaide Casino be
given a 'level playing field' with other Australian casinos
regarding regulation, we can justify a significant investment in
the Adelaide Casino and reposition it as a true entertainment
and tourism destination in the Riverbank Precinct. We would then
be able to offer interstate and international guests, as well as
South Australians, the experience they would expect from a
world-class entertainment complex featuring an expanded range of
facilities, including great bars and 'signature' restaurants,
private gaming rooms and significant Car parking," said Mr
Morrison.
(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)