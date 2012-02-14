(Adds quotes, detail, background)
WELLINGTON, Feb 15 New Zealand gaming
company SkyCity Entertainment Ltd posted a 17.4 percent
rise in first half profits on Wednesday, and said a strong start
to the year has put it on track to beat profit expectations.
SkyCity, which owns or has interests in five of the
country's six casinos and two in Australia, reported a net
profit of NZ$78.8 million ($66 million) for the six months to
Dec. 31 compared with NZ$67.1 million last year.
The rise in profits was driven by a climb in revenues at its
flagship casino in Auckland, from increased patronage because of
the Rugby World Cup, held in September and October.
The company said trading in January and February had
continued to be strong.
"We expect our normalised net profit for the full year to be
at the top end of our previous guidance range - in the high $140
millions," managing director Nigel Morrison said in a statement.
In November, SkyCity had offered a guidance of a profit in
the "NZ$140 millions". Last year it reported a full year profit
of NZ$123 million.
The Auckland casino had a 14 percent lift in revenue and
overall New Zealand income rose 13.6 percent.
In Australia, revenues at the Adelaide casino rose 6.9
percent to A$83 million, while earnings at the Darwin
establishment were flat.
SkyCity is awaiting regulatory clearance for a proposed
redevelopment of its Adelaide Casino, while negotiations are
continuing with the New Zealand government on a proposed NZ$135
million convention centre in Auckland.
A ban on new casinos in New Zealand has given the company
nearly total control over the domestic industry, while in
Australia it faces rivals such as Tabcorp Ltd. and
Tattersall's Ltd..
SkyCity has been tapped by the New Zealand government as the
preferred developer of the planned convention centre in the
nation's largest city.
SkyCity wants the government to extend its operating licence
and allow it to operate more gambling machines and tables at the
Auckland casino in return for assuming the cost building the
convention centre.
Shares in the top-10 company, which declared a dividend of 9
cents a share from 8 cents a year ago, opened down 1.7 percent
or six cents at NZ$3.58.
The company's stock has risen nearly 6 percent so far this
year, outperforming the country's benchmark NZSX-50 share index
.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)