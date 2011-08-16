Britain's FTSE rises as Randgold shines
WELLINGTON Aug 17 New Zealand's largest casino operator SkyCity Entertainment Group Ltd. reported a 20 percent rise in full year net profit on Wednesday, on the back of revenue gains.
Sky City made a net profit of NZ$123 million ($103 million) in the year ended June 30, compared with a NZ$102 million profit the year before.
The prior year's result was hit by tax changes but also offset by a NZ$10 million gain on the sale of its cinema chain, resulting in a normalised figure of NZ$129 million.
The current year's normalised earnings were NZ$131 million.
In February it said it expected to report a net profit in line with last year, and a survey of seven analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast a net profit of NZ$128.9 million.
Sky City declared a dividend of 8 cents per share, compared with 9.5 cents per share last year.
Shares in Sky City closed on Tuesday at NZ$3.51 having gained around 5 percent so far this year, compared with a fall of nearly 1 percent in the benchmark NZSX-50 index .
Sky City owns or has an interest in four casinos in New Zealand, where a ban on new casinos has given it dominance.
It also has casinos in Adelaide and Darwin in Australia, where it competes with Tabcorp and Crown Ltd .
On Aug. 3 the board of Sky City said it had selected Chris Moller to be its next chairman, replacing Rod McGeoch who retires at the next annual meeting.
(NZ$1=$1.19)
(Reporting by Adrian Bathgate)
