WELLINGTON Aug 17 New Zealand's largest casino operator SkyCity Entertainment Group Ltd. reported a 20 percent rise in full year net profit on Wednesday, on the back of revenue gains.

Sky City made a net profit of NZ$123 million ($103 million) in the year ended June 30, compared with a NZ$102 million profit the year before.

The prior year's result was hit by tax changes but also offset by a NZ$10 million gain on the sale of its cinema chain, resulting in a normalised figure of NZ$129 million.

The current year's normalised earnings were NZ$131 million.

In February it said it expected to report a net profit in line with last year, and a survey of seven analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast a net profit of NZ$128.9 million.

Sky City declared a dividend of 8 cents per share, compared with 9.5 cents per share last year.

Shares in Sky City closed on Tuesday at NZ$3.51 having gained around 5 percent so far this year, compared with a fall of nearly 1 percent in the benchmark NZSX-50 index .

Sky City owns or has an interest in four casinos in New Zealand, where a ban on new casinos has given it dominance.

It also has casinos in Adelaide and Darwin in Australia, where it competes with Tabcorp and Crown Ltd .

On Aug. 3 the board of Sky City said it had selected Chris Moller to be its next chairman, replacing Rod McGeoch who retires at the next annual meeting.

(NZ$1=$1.19)

