By Gyles Beckford

WELLINGTON, Aug 13 New Zealand gaming company SkyCity Entertainment Ltd's annual profit fell 22.6 percent as a high exchange rate and rebuild of its Adelaide casino weighed on earnings, while it gave details of a planned convention centre and hotel development.

SkyCity, which owns or has interests in four of New Zealand's six casinos, and operates two in Australia, reported on Wednesday a net profit of NZ$98.5 million ($83.06 million) for the year to June 30, down from NZ$127.3 million last year.

It said the normalised after tax profit, which adjusts for discontinued business and gaming win rates, was NZ$123.2 million, down from NZ$134 million.

It said the result was hit by its win rate against high-rolling international gamblers falling below the theoretical industry rate.

Analysts had expected a full-year profit of around NZ$125 million.

"The overall financial result for 2014 was mixed, with some very pleasing improvements offset by the costs of transitioning some of our key businesses, positioning them for future growth," chief executive Nigel Morrison said in a statement.

He said the A$300 million redevelopment of its Adelaide casino also disrupted earnings, but earnings at the mainstay Auckland casino had been strong, which had continued into the first quarter.

The strength of the New Zealand dollar against the Australian dollar has also hit earnings, costing the company about NZ$10 million.

Sky City said it had finalised design and building plans for the NZ$400 million convention centre adjacent to its Auckland establishment, which it agreed with the government to build in return for an extended licence and approval for extra gaming machines and tables.

Sky said it would seek regulatory consents for the project, which will include a 300-bed hotel, in the fourth quarter.

The top-10 company held its dividend unchanged at 10 cents a share.

($1 = NZ1.1860) (Editing by David Gregorio)