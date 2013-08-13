* Earnings miss expectations

* Declares 10 cent per share dividend

WELLINGTON Aug 14 New Zealand gaming company SkyCity Entertainment Ltd's annual profits fell 8.1 percent on lower earnings, while a strong New Zealand dollar trimmed its takings from its Australian casinos, the company said on Wednesday.

SkyCity, which owns or has interests in four of New Zealand's six casinos, and operates two in Australia, reported a net profit of NZ$127.3 million ($101.06 million) for the year to June 30, compared with NZ$138.5 million last year.

Analysts had expected full-year profits to be around NZ$140 million.

It said earnings were lower compared with the previous year, which had been boosted by an increase in tourists visiting New Zealand for the Rugby World Cup in late 2011.

The top-10 company declared a dividend of 10 cents per share, from 8 cents a year ago.

Shares in SkyCity closed on Tuesday at NZ$4.10. The company's stock has risen about 10 percent so far this year, against an 11 percent in the benchmark NZSX-50 share index .

It has sold its stake in the Christchurch casino in exchange for taking full ownership of a small Queenstown establishment.

In May, SkyCity struck a deal with the New Zealand government to build a convention centre in Auckland for around NZ$400 million, in return for an extended operating licence, and more gambling machines and tables.

It has also reached a similar agreement with the state government in South Australia in return for a A$300 million upgrade of the Adelaide casino, while it has been shortlisted for a tourism development in the state of Queensland.

In Australia, SkyCity faces rivals such as Crown Ltd , Tabcorp Ltd. and Tattersall's Ltd.. ($1 = 1.2596 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)