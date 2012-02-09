(Repeats to wider audience with no changes to text)

FRANKFURT Feb 9 Sky Deutschland AG : * Says takes first step of previously announced financing measures and issues approximately 71 million new shares * To increase share capital by 10% from authorised capital * Says new shares will be offered to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding * Says shareholders' subscription rights have been excluded. * Says bookbuilding process will commence today and is expected to end no later than tomorrow * Says News Corporation has agreed to acquire shares to keep its current position of 49.9%